Warning over no-deal Brexit on food supplies

The Prime Minister is being urged to come clean on the “potentially disastrous” risks a no-deal Brexit poses to the UK’s food supply. Former prime minster Gordon Brown joined the GMB union, campaign group Hope Not Hate and food charity Sustain, to warn Boris Johnson that crashing out of the EU threatened food supplies. A joint letter demands answers to questions about Government preparations to cope with food shortages and price rises – and the subsequent effects on families, public services and workers in the food industry. The letter comes as Gordon Brown visits Merseyside community co-operative Homebaked on Monday to highlight the impact of a no-deal Brexit on working families.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Michael Gove, the Cabinet minister charged with no-deal preparations, admitted some food prices could go up in a no-deal scenario. Speaking to the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show on Sunday, Mr Gove said: “Everyone will have the food they need.” Asked if food prices would increase, Mr Gove said: “I think that there are a number of economic factors in play. Some prices may go up. Other prices will come down.” Mr Brown said: “A no-deal Brexit threatens the UK’s food supply chain. Imports of almost a third of our food could be subject to disruption. “Uncertainty, restricted supplies and a weakened pound could raise prices. This would be a catastrophe for the food industry but also for family budgets, hospitals and those driven to food banks due to the decimation of our social security system over the last decade.

Former prime minister Gordon Brown has signed the joint letter Credit: PA