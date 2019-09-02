What numbers are needed to win a vote in the House of Commons?

The government and opposition will need to make allowances for defections. Credit: PA

Opposition MPs are hoping to secure a debate this week on preventing a no-deal Brexit. It will end with a vote – and the result is likely to be very close. A total of 635 votes will be in play. The magic number for either side will be 318: enough for a majority of one. For the government to win, every Conservative MP eligible to vote (308) would need to be joined by the 10 MPs from the DUP. This comes to exactly 318.

In reality, on a vote to rule out a no-deal Brexit, MPs are unlikely to divide precisely on party lines. For example, at least one Labour MP – such as Kate Hoey – could side with the Government and vote against such a proposal. The former Tory MP Charlie Elphicke, who is currently sitting as an independent, would probably do the same. In return, a handful of Conservative MPs are likely to do the opposite and vote in favour of the proposal. Both sides will need to make allowances for defections.

