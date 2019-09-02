Woman suffers ‘life-changing’ injury after being bitten at Notting Hill Carnival by man who claimed to be 'the devil'

A woman attending the Notting Hill Carnival had her top lip badly bitten by an unknown man.

The Metropolitan Police say the incident took place at around 6pm on Sunday August 25, when the woman was approached by a man who told her he was “the devil”, before leaning forward and biting her top lip.

The woman was taken to a west London hospital where she underwent surgery for injuries which were deemed “life-changing”, the Met said in a statement.

She will require more surgery in the future.