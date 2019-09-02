Yellow vest protester Goddard arrested after blocking Jeremy Corbyn car

Footage shared to Goddard’s YouTube channel shows him using a megaphone to shout “Corbyn is a traitor” at the vehicle outside the Lowry Theatre in Salford.

Self-styled yellow vest protester James Goddard has been arrested after blocking a car as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn left a rally.

The pro-Brexit campaigner can also be heard chanting “We love you Boris, we do”, while other members of the crowd continue to call Mr Corbyn a “traitor”.

At the end of the video, after blocking the car for a little over five minutes, Goddard is seen being handcuffed by police.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that officers arrested a 30-year-old man on suspicion of breach of the peace shortly before 8pm on Monday.

Simon Archer, 32, who witnessed Mr Goddard’s arrest, said the Brexit campaigner was pleading with officers not to send him to prison.