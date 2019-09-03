Boris Johnson 'snapping' on October election date makes front pages

Newspapers splash on Boris Johnson's 'snap' election. Credit: The Sun

Tuesday’s showdown over whether Britain will have an early election predictably dominates the nation’s papers. The Daily Telegraph says Prime Minister Boris Johnson will call a snap election for October 14 if parliament votes to “seize control of Brexit” from him on Tuesday.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Independent also highlights a likely October 14 election, while also pointing to the other key date under discussion, with rebel MPs proposing a law demanding a three-month Brexit deadline until January 31.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Guardian calls it “Johnson’s ultimatum” as he tells MPs that if they block his no-deal Brexit plan he will call an election.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And The Times and the Daily Mail go the same way.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The i conveys events similarly, reporting also on Mr Johnson’s defiant vow that the UK will leave the EU on October 31, “no ifs, no buts”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sun says Mr Johnson has tried to warn rebel MPs not to force an early election.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Mirror cheekily mixes the possible election with news that a rescue dog has moved into Number 10, running with the headline: “Brexit dog’s dinner”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Metro also combines both those stories on its front page.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times leads with news that the chairman of Saudi Arabian oil company Aramco has been replaced.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Star again proves a Brexit and election-free zone, with their front page reporting on a boy who went blind for a lack of fruit and vegetables.