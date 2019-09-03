Chancellor to announce £210m funding boost for nurse training

Almost half a million frontline NHS staff are to benefit from a £210 million funding boost to train and retain nurses, Chancellor Sajid Javid is to announce. The money, which is for the 2020/21 financial year, includes a £1,000 personal development budget for every nurse, midwife and allied health professional to support their personal learning over a three-year period. Currently, many nurses and other health professionals in the NHS are expected to fund part of their learning themselves to meet regulators’ requirements. The Treasury said access to additional training is regularly cited as an issue affecting morale and retention for non-medical staff, especially nurses.

It said the funding will help those staff to develop “rewarding, lifelong careers” in the health service. The latest support package is part of the spending round, which sets departments’ budgets for the next financial year, and will be announced by Mr Javid on Wednesday. In addition to the personal development budgets provided by central government for this year, employers will also be expected to provide additional funding locally to invest in their staff. The Treasury said reforms also mean the starting salary for a newly qualified nurses will be £24,907 in 2020/21, 12.6% higher than in 2017/18.

