Chiquito and Frankie & Benny’s sites under threat after hefty losses for group

The Restaurant Group said it will wind down some Frankie & Bennys and Chiquito sites. Credit: PA

The Restaurant Group said it is looking to exit a number of Chiquito and Frankie & Benny’s sites to stabilise its long-term future after posting hefty losses. The group, which also owns Wagamama, posted an £87.7 million pre-tax loss in the six months to June 30, falling from a £12.2 million profit in the previous year, as it was weighed down by impairment charges related to its leisure estate. The dining business said it has earmarked 42 sites which it plans to exit, in addition to 76 Frankie & Benny’s sites it identified earlier this year.

The group also owns Wagamama. Credit: Wagamama

These will not be immediate closures but will largely involve allowing leases to run out at “unattractive” current locations, the group said. It added that it is “mindful” of the challenging headwinds currently facing the casual dining sector and is also planning ahead with the “uncertainties” created by a no-deal Brexit in mind. Like-for-like sales for the period rose by 4%, the company said, as total sales surged on the back of its £559 million acquisition of Wagamama in October 2018. Wagamama drove the company to a 58% increase in total sales to £515.9 million for the period. The group also reported a 0.2% rise in like-for-like sales for the past six weeks but said that strong performances in the growing parts of its business were offset by decline in the leisure arm, which includes the Frankie & Benny’s and Chiquito brands.