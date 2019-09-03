- ITV Report
Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles' 'heart aches' over brother's murder charge
Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles has said she is struggling with her brother's arrest, after he was charged over a shooting in Cleveland that left three people dead.
Twenty-four-year-old Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested in Georgia last week, after being indicted on murder, manslaughter and other charges over the shooting.
Ms Biles said in a tweet on Monday that her heart aches for everyone involved in the incident at the New Year’s Eve party, especially the victims and their families.
"There is nothing that I can say that will heal anyone's pain, but I do want to express my sincere condolences to everyone affected by this terrible tragedy," her statement read.
"I ask everyone to please respect my family's privacy as we deal with our pain."
Police in Cleveland say the shooting happened just before the end of 2018 when a group of men arrived uninvited at a party.
Three men were killed and two others were wounded after gunfire broke out during a fight.
Biles-Thomas is scheduled for prosecution in Cleveland on September 13.