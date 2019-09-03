Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles' 'heart aches' over brother's murder charge

Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles has said she is struggling with her brother's arrest, after he was charged over a shooting in Cleveland that left three people dead.

Twenty-four-year-old Tevin Biles-Thomas was arrested in Georgia last week, after being indicted on murder, manslaughter and other charges over the shooting.

Ms Biles said in a tweet on Monday that her heart aches for everyone involved in the incident at the New Year’s Eve party, especially the victims and their families.