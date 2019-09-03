M&S to drop out of list of UK stock exchange's top businesses

Marks and Spencer will no longer be listed on the UK's biggest stock exchange, the FTSE 100.

Beset by years of poor performance, the retailer's value has fallen below the threshold for inclusion.

The company's value is now pitched below the £4.2bn benchmark required to secure a place.

Once a stalwart of the British high street, changing shopping habits and the emergence of fast fashion have left M&S struggling to keep up.

The last three years have seen the company's value slide 45%.