Mattresses costing £1,000 ‘only marginally better at preventing bed sores’

Expensive high-tech air mattresses are only marginally better at preventing pressure sores than a specialist foam mattress, according to a new study. The research found only one in every 50 patients allocated to an air mattress, which cost at least £1,000 each, would benefit from it. Known as an alternating-pressure mattress, the high-tech devices contain air pockets that inflate and deflate to constantly change pressure points on the skin.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

In comparison, a specialist foam mattress costs around £200 and is made up of high-quality polyurethane and viscoelastic foam designed to cradle the patient to reduce pressure. The specialist foam mattresses are widely used across the NHS while the air mattresses are used on approximately 10% of NHS hospital beds and are given to patients considered to be at high risk of developing pressure ulcers. Researchers found 6.9% of patients on the high-tech air mattresses developed a pressure sore that was grade two – a blister or break in the skin – or worse compared with 8.9% on the specialist foam mattress. Jane Nixon, Professor of Tissue Viability and Clinical Trials at the University of Leeds, who led the study, said: “The outcome of this study provides the evidence that specialist foam mattresses are appropriate for most patients who are at high risk of developing pressure ulcers. “But staff should be free to exercise clinical discretion in provision of either mattress, informed by patient preference, comfort or rehabilitation needs, as well as specific risk factors such as being completely immobile, being confused, having nutritional deficits or early signs of pressure damage.”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.