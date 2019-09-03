Doctors restart baby’s heart after dunking her in icy water

Doctors saved a new-born baby whose heart rate had risen to 320 beats per minute after trying to shock the organ into a normal rhythm by dunking her head in a bucket of ice cold water.

Soon after she was born, Holly Hutchinson was diagnosed with viral meningitis and the infection caused her heart rate to rocket.

On New Year’s Eve, mum Jenny - a paediatric nurse - spotted her daughter's condition had deteriorated and took her to the Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Doctors tried to shock her heart into the correct rhythm and resorted to dunking her head into a bucket of ice cold water for five seconds.

After several attempts to shock her heart using other methods failed, she was rushed to the Freeman Hospital, where the process was repeated and she was administered with powerful drugs.

Ten minutes before midnight on New Year’s Eve, the 12-day-old stabilised.

As fireworks went off outside, stunned parents Jenny and Ian Hutchinson were given the happy news that Holly was recovering.