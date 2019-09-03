Mike Pence to meet Michael D Higgins and Leo Varadkar on Ireland visit

Mike Pence is to meet the Irish president and Taoiseach on the second day of his first official visit to Ireland. The US vice president arrived at Shannon Airport on Monday afternoon where he met Ireland’s deputy premier Simon Coveney. He stayed at US president Donald Trump’s family golf resort at Doonbeg in Co Clare, an area where his family has ancestral links.

On Tuesday morning he will fly to Dublin where he will meet Irish president Michael D Higgins at Aras an Uachtarain in the Phoenix Park. Following lunch, Mr Pence will meet Ireland’s premier Leo Varadkar at Farmleigh House. On Monday, Mr Pence was accompanied by his wife Karen Pence after Air Force Two touched down at Shannon Airport.

Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence arrive at Shannon airport for the start of an official visit to Ireland Jacob King/PA Wire