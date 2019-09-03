MPs vote to take control of Parliament in a bid to stop no-deal Brexit

The House of Commons gave a majority of 27 for the amendment. Credit: HOC

MPs have voted to take control of Parliament in a bid to stop a no-deal Brexit. Lawmakers secured 328 votes for the amendment, whilst 301 voted against it - giving a majority of 27. The prime minister has confirmed he will now table a motion for an early general election. The vote, following a motion put down by Tory rebel Sir Oliver Letwin, means parliamentarians opposed to a no-deal departure from the European Union will be able to dictate the order of business for Wednesday in the Commons. The hope is to push through legislation which would ultimately delay the UK leaving the EU until a deal can be agreed and signed off by both Brussels and Westminster, or MPs vote for a no-deal exit.

What is going to happen now?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is likely to push forward a General Election. Credit: PA

Following the vote, Boris Johnson said Parliament was “on the brink of wrecking any deal” with Brussels after voting to give a cross-party alliance control of the Commons agenda on Wednesday in a bid to block a no-deal Brexit on October 31. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he now plans to send Britain to the polls in a general election, which the House of Commons will have to approve. Under the Fixed Term Parliaments Act, introduced by the Cameron administration eight years ago, two-thirds of MPs (434) must agree to back a general election for Britain to head to the ballot box. It doesn't matter how many people vote in total - the Act means that 434 MPs voting for an election must be reached for polling stations to open.

But will a general election actually happen?

The Conservative leader, who lost his Commons majority following the defection of one of his MPs on Tuesday, has repeatedly said he does not wish to call an election - but is now left with little choice. Those opposed to a no-deal Brexit want assurances the PM won't use the election as a vehicle to drive the UK out of the EU without a deal at the end of October, then send the country to the polls.

Voters could be able to held to the polls - if plans for an election get MPs' backing. Credit: PA

Labour's official position is it is ready to fight an election, as Jeremy Corbyn has said. With 247 MPs in the Commons, its backing for a poll is essential to ensure it passes the House. But the fractious party, as always, remains divided. Meanwhile Emily Thornbury has said there won't be a general election - because her party "is not going to vote for it".

