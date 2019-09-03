Pound slumps to near three-year low amid general election speculation

The pound has tumbled below 1.20 US dollars to a near three-year low amid Brexit tumult in Westminster and mounting speculation over a snap general election.

Sterling was 0.9% lower against the US dollar at 1.196, which marked its lowest level since the “flash crash” in October 2016.

It had earlier fallen below 1.20 US dollars for the first time since January 2017.

The pound was also trading lower against the euro, down 0.6% at 1.09 euros.

Experts warned there could be further falls in store for the beleaguered pound.

It follows hefty declines on Monday and comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson faces a showdown in Parliament after he vowed to push for a snap general election if rebel MPs succeed in a bid to seize control of parliamentary proceedings.

MPs are returning on Tuesday after summer recess and some are threatening to take control of Commons business to allow them to discuss proposed legislation to block a no-deal Brexit.