Teenager goes blind due to poor diet

A teenager has gone blind after several years of a diet completely lacking in fruit and vegetables, a medical journal has reported.

Researchers from Bristol Eye Hospital said the boy first presented to his doctor aged 14, complaining of tiredness, according to a case report published in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Aside from being labelled a “fussy eater”, the Bristol boy took no medication and had a normal body mass index (BMI). Tests showed he had low vitamin B12 levels and macrocytic anaemia – a condition bringing larger-than-normal red blood cells.

He was given B12 injections and dietary advice, but when he returned a year later he had developed some hearing loss and impaired vision, though still no cause was found.

“By age 17, the patient’s vision had become progressively worse, to the point of blindness,” the report said.