Two arrests as India’s high commission building vandalised during protest

London mayor Sadiq Khan has condemned the vandalism of India’s high commission building during a protest which saw two people arrested. Hundreds of people staged a demonstration outside the High Commission of India in London on Tuesday to protest against the security lock-down of the Kashmir state. A photograph posted on Twitter by the high commission shows its building’s windows covered with eggs, while protesters stand in the background.

Protesters making their way to the High Commission of India in London Credit: Inam Ul Haq

Responding to the tweet, Mr Khan said: “I utterly condemn this unacceptable behaviour and have raised this incident with @metpoliceuk to take action.” Police confirmed that two people were arrested at 4pm on Tuesday for criminal damage. A Metropolitan Police spokesman said the arrests were “linked” to the protests at the high commission.

