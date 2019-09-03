UK weather: Cloudy and drizzly with some warm sunny intervals

It will be cloudy and breezy with occasional rain and drizzle in the north and west today, with the rain locally heavy during this afternoon, especially over high ground.

The rain will clear to showers in the far northwest later. It will be rather cloudy elsewhere, but with some warm sunny intervals, especially to the east of high ground as well as in the southeast where it will feel warm.

Maximum temperatures will be close to 23 Celsius (73F).