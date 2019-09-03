Whip stripped from Tory heavyweights after Brexit rebellion

Two former chancellors are among the 21 Tories who have been stripped of the Conservative whip and effectively barred from standing at the next general election in retaliation for rebelling over Brexit.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered the move after they backed a plan to take control of the Commons timetable to pass legislation to block a no-deal Brexit.

Here are the 21 rebels:

– Kenneth Clarke: The veteran MP for Rushcliffe since 1970, a former chancellor, home secretary, justice secretary, health secretary and education secretary and the Father of the House.