Why Boris Johnson probably will accept legislation delaying Brexit

I have belatedly worked out that Boris Johnson can and probably will accept the legislation delaying Brexit as the price of the country going to the polls in a general election.

Because the Prime Minister would campaign on a manifesto of leaving the EU on October 31.

So if he wins the clear Commons majority he seeks, allowing an election to take place, he could repeal that legislation in a single day before October 31 and could insist the Lords do not block repeal (because repeal would be in Tory manifesto).

So we are heading for a general election as a proxy for a referendum, with Tories campaigning to Brexit - deal or no-deal - on October 31.

I really can't see how Labour could refuse to sanction and fight an election on those terms.