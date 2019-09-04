£120m of heroin recovered from ship in UK’s largest seizure

The heroin was recovered from a container on board the MV Gibraltar after the vessel docked at the port of Felixstowe on August 30.

The National Crime Agency (NCA) said the haul, weighing nearly 1.3 tonnes, is the largest ever seizure of the Class A drug in the UK.

Heroin with a street value of more than £120 million has been discovered hidden among towels and dressing gowns on board a container ship.

It took officers almost six hours to remove the haul, which the NCA said had a street value of more than £120 million and a wholesale value of £27 million to organised criminals.

Video footage of the seizure shows the drugs were stored in packets labelled as protein powder, which were inside boxes filled with towels and dressing gowns.

The NCA said intelligence had ascertained the drugs would be on the MV Gibraltar as it docked in the UK en-route to Antwerp.

The vessel was searched by Border Force and NCA officers as it arrived at Felixstowe, and 1,297kg of heroin was found inside.

After the drugs were removed, officers returned the container to the ship, which continued to Antwerp and docked in the Belgian port city on September 1.

The container was kept under surveillance by Dutch and Belgian law enforcement agencies as it was driven by lorry to a warehouse in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

On arrival, officers swooped in and arrested four people as they unloaded the container.

The latest seizure comes after officers discovered 398kg of heroin on a vessel at Felixstowe port on August 2.

NCA deputy director, investigations, Matt Horne, said: “This is a record heroin seizure in the UK and one of the largest ever in Europe.