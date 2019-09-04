Ben & Jerry’s highlights injustice in new flavour

Ice cream maker Ben & Jerry’s has unveiled a new flavour to highlight what it calls structural racism and a broken criminal justice system in the US.

Justice ReMix’d is described as cinnamon and chocolate ice cream with lumps of cinnamon bun dough and spicy fudge brownies.

A portion of proceeds will support Advancement Project National Office, a multi-racial civil rights group, and its fight for justice for all, despite race or wealth.