Boris Johnson attacks Jeremy Corbyn for 'refusing' to take part in general election

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has hit out at Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn for not abiding by what he says is his "constitutional duty" after "refusing" to take part in a general election. Mr Johnson's attack comes after his call for a general election was defeated in the Commons. The Prime Minister had called for a poll to be held on October 15 after legislation designed to prevent the UK leaving the EU with no deal on October 31 cleared the Commons. But Labour and other opposition MPs refused to back the bid - which needed a two-thirds majority in the Commons - while the risk of a no-deal remained. The Government failed to secure the support of two-thirds of MPs, with the Commons voting 298 to 55, 136 short of the number needed. It's his third defeat in 24 hours; by comparison Tony Blair lost four times in a decade of leadership, Margaret Thatcher lost same number of times in eleven years of holding office.

Boris Johnson has suffered three Commons defeats in 24 hours. Credit: HOC

Speaking to ITV's Peston programme, following 24 hours which saw his government defeated successive times, Mr Johnson said: "I'm afraid what we've heard from the Leader of the Opposition today is not only does he want to cancel the referendum, not only does he want to extend the UK's membership of the EU, at the behest of the EU, giving that power to keep us in potentially for years and years at their own discretion. "But also he now refuses, contrary to what I think is the constitutional duty of a Leader of the the Opposition, he refuses to take part in a general election. "I don't think I have, I have never known a time in modern history when the Leader of the Opposition has refused to take part in a general election. "I can only invite our viewers, Robert, to speculate why he may be so disinclined - does somebody need to get out the chicken suit?"

Labour and Lib Dems refuse to back Johnson's election

Both Swinson and Corbyn's parties refused to back Johnson's election proposal. Credit: PA

Earlier on Wednesday, both Labour and the Liberal Democrats said they will not back the motion - which requires a two-thirds majority - until chances of a no-deal Brexit were taken off the table. Mr Corbyn said the Bill must be passed through the Lords and have received Royal Assent before he would entertain the thought of a general election. "The Prime Minister says he has a strategy but he can't say what it is and can't tell the EU either - the truth is that there really is nothing there." Mr Corbyn continued: "We want an election as we look forward to turfing this Government out." Tweeting after the results of the general election vote, Mr Corbyn added: "When no-deal is off the table, once and for all, we should go back to the people in a public vote or a general election to decide our country’s future."

While leader of the Liberal Democrats, Jo Swinson, tweeted: "No Boris Johnson, you can't just use an election to sneak through a dangerous no-deal Brexit. "The Liberal Democrats will not support an election until Article 50 has been extended."

In a series of setbacks, MPs also approved a backbench Bill earlier in the evening to delay Brexit in order to prevent a no-deal withdrawal from the EU on October 31. It cleared the Commons when it passed its third reading by 327 votes to 299, majority 28, and should now progress to the Lords. Following a moment of confusion, an amendment seeking to give MPs a vote on Theresa May's final Brexit deal was also passed - potentially paving the way for it to be put before the Commons for the first time. Labour MP Stephen Kinnock's amendment was approved after tellers for those voting against the amendment were not put forward during voting. In his response Johnson says Jeremy Corbyn is the first opposition leader in the history to refuse an election.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn Credit: PA