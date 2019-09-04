- ITV Report
Brakes put on rooftop cannabis farm after helicopter TV coverage of cycling's Tour of Spain reveals plants
Police put the brake on a burgeoning cannabis farm on an apartment block roof - after spotting it during coverage of cycling's Tour of Spain.
As the Vuelta a España peloton swept through the town of Lleida in the north east of the country, a TV helicopter was tracking its every wheel spin.
What the cameras also picked up during the last kilometre of the stage was a number of apparently carefully cultivated cannabis plants on the roof of a building.
Mossos d'Esquadra - the police force in Catalonia region where Lleida sits - have now raided the block, seizing about 40 plants, although those behind the 'farm' have so far evaded capture.
According to newspapers, neighbours had told local police those who occupied the top floor had left last week, leaving behind a pile of discarded furniture in the street.
But it was the footage seen on TV that prompted regional police to raid the block.
Stage 8 of the tour was won by Nikias Arndt, riding with German Team Sunweb.