Corbyn now has all the power - will he allow an election? Asks Robert Peston

Jeremy Corbyn is now in charge - even though he isn’t prime minister.

And he faces the most important judgement of his life in the coming days.

Does he allow a general election before the EU council of 17 October and take the risk of Johnson winning that election and repealing the law (likely to be passed in coming days) that would force him to ask for a Brexit delay?

Or does he keep Johnson dangling, because with the support of the 21 Tory MPs expelled last night by Johnson, Corbyn now has the power to decide when and even whether there is a general election?