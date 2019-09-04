Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam withdraws extradition bill that sparked months of protests

Carrie Lam has been facing weeks of protests over the bill. Credit: AP

Hong Kong's under fire leader Carrie Lam has withdrawn a controversial extradition bill that sparked months of violent protests. In a pre-recorded statement played on national TV, Ms Lam confirmed the bill was to be spiked. It allowed Hong Kong residents to be sent to mainland China for trials and saw massive protests that have rocked the city since June. Ms Lam said the government would not accept other demands, including an independent inquiry into alleged police misconduct against protesters. However, she named two new members to a police watchdog agency investigating the matter. Protesters have also called for the release of those detained without charges, but Ms Lam said this was unacceptable.

Carrie Lam's statement is shown on a TV in a Hong Kong cafe. Credit: AP

She had had suspended the Bill but protesters were demanding it be withdrawn entirely. The South China Morning Post cited an unidentified government source as saying the Bill would be withdrawn before the city’s legislature resumed in October. Ms Lam has come under criticism for pushing the extradition Bill, which many in Hong Kong see as an example of the city’s eroding autonomy since the former British colony returned to Chinese control in 1997. Ms Lam said on Tuesday that the “one country, two systems” formula would be upheld. She also said at the news conference she had never tendered her resignation, responding to leaked audio of her telling business leaders recently that she would quit if she had a choice. “I have never tendered a resignation to the central people’s government. I have not even contemplated to discuss a resignation … the choice of not resigning was my own choice,” Ms Lam said when asked why Beijing refused to let her quit. “I know it is not going to be an easy path, and that’s why I have said that I have not given myself the choice to take an easier path and that is to leave.”

Protesters with umbrellas have become a symbol of the demonstrations. Credit: AP