Jacob Rees-Mogg gets meme treatment after Commons lie-down

Twitter gave Jacob Rees-Mogg the meme treatment after the Leader of the House was seen lounging on the Commons front bench during a key Brexit debate.

Mr Rees-Mogg was seen reclining in the chamber as MPs discussed plans to take control of the Commons agenda and pass legislation which would prevent a no-deal Brexit on October 31.

His repose prompted criticism from several politicians, with Labour MP Anna Turley posting a photo on Twitter describing it as “the physical embodiment of arrogance, entitlement, disrespect and contempt for our parliament”.