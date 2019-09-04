Love Island stars to give evidence to MPs

Love Island stars will appear before MPs investigating reality TV. Former contestants Chris Williamson, Marcel Somerville and Yewande Biala will offer evidence on their treatment on the ITV show. Love Island has come under scrutiny over the aftercare it offers following the deaths of former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis.

Jeremy Kyle’s daytime show was axed by ITV. Credit: Mike Egerton/PA

William, Somerville and Biala will appear before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee later today. The committee will discuss “representations of race, gender and body image and contestant preparedness for life after Love Island”. MPs will also hear from a former guest on The Jeremy Kyle Show, which was axed by ITV in May following the death of participant Steve Dymond.

