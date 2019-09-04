MPs to try to block no-deal Brexit after wresting control of Commons agenda

MPs will attempt to block a no-deal Brexit after they defeated the Government to wrest control of the Commons agenda – prompting Boris Johnson to vow to seek a snap general election. Tory rebels defied the whip to join opposition parties in a move which will see them take control of business in the House on Wednesday in a bid to stop the UK crashing out of the EU on October 31. The Prime Minister said he would table a motion for a poll under the Fixed-term Parliaments Act on Tuesday night, which could be put to a vote on Wednesday.

However, Labour indicated that they would not back the move – which would require the support of two-thirds of MPs – until chances of a no-deal Brexit were taken off the table. Mr Johnson said Parliament was “on the brink of wrecking any deal” with Brussels after voting to give the cross-party alliance control of the Commons. He told MPs: “I don’t want an election but if MPs vote tomorrow to stop the negotiations and to compel another pointless delay of Brexit, potentially for years, then that will be the only way to resolve this.”

Result of the House of Commons vote to introduce legislation on September 4 to stop a no-deal Brexit on October 31 Credit: PA Graphics

Downing Street confirmed that the 21 Tory rebels – including former chancellors Ken Clarke and Philip Hammond – would lose the Conservative whip as a result of their actions. Sir Nicholas Soames – Winston Churchill’s grandson – also backed the rebel move, and said he would not stand at the next general election. Former Tory ministers Rory Stewart, David Gauke, Greg Clark, Justine Greening, Dominic Grieve, Alistair Burt, Sam Gyimah, Anne Milton and Caroline Nokes also voted against the Government.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Mr Gauke tweeted: “For the first time in 14 years as an MP I voted against the Conservative Party whip. That whip has now been withdrawn. “If tonight’s motion had been lost, a no-deal Brexit would have been almost inevitable. Probably not a good career move but the right choice.” A source close to the rebels said: “Tonight’s decisive result is the first step in a process to avert an undemocratic and damaging no-deal.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.