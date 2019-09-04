Oil and gas industry sets out strategy in response to emissions target

Offshore oil and gas representatives have set out plans to try and reduce emissions as part of Scotland’s net-zero carbon target, while warning that a no-deal Brexit could cost the industry £500 million a year.

Reacting to Scotland’s target of net-zero carbon emissions by 2045, representative body Oil and Gas UK (OGUK) has laid out a blueprint of the future of the industry and how it plans to reduce emissions from the production of oil and gas.

Oil and gas extracted offshore currently accounts for approximately 45% of the UK’s energy use, 1.2% of GDP, and the offshore production creates approximately 3% of the country’s greenhouse emissions, according to the report.

OGUK highlights five areas it claims action is needed from both the Government and the industry to continue to supply oil and gas and contribute to the economy while helping towards the net-zero target.

It cites “developing and commercialising low carbon technologies, including carbon capture usage and storage” as a key area in reducing emissions as part of the national strategy.

OGUK argues that it is “taking action to ensure that the UK Continental Shelf becomes a net-zero basin by 2050, by addressing the carbon footprint of its production operations” and set out a desire to develop and commercialise technology that could help reduce carbon emissions.