Peta ad banned for ‘wool is just as cruel as fur’ claim

An ad for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (Peta) has been banned for claiming that “wool is just as cruel as fur”. The ad, seen on the sides of buses in February, read: “Don’t let them pull the wool over your eyes. Wool is just as cruel as fur. Go wool-free this winter.” Ten complainants said the cruelty claim was misleading because sheep needed to be shorn for health reasons and wool could therefore not be compared to fur.

Peta’s ad was banned Credit: ASA/PA

Responding to the complaints, Peta claimed abuses and suffering in the fur trade had also been documented in the wool industry but were not as well known by the public. The organisation said research indicated that the need to shear sheep was a result of selective breeding over the years by humans to increase the yield of wool for use in textiles. It said the industry had created “unnatural animals” with the use of artificial selection and genetic manipulation that led to a genetic condition which “caused them to suffer as they may overheat and would undergo the pain and stress of shearing”. The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) said the ad was presented as a factual claim and a direct comparison between the fur and wool industries. The watchdog noted that Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs guidelines for livestock welfare stated that every mature sheep should have its fleece removed at least once a year by experienced and competent trained shearers who should take care in ensuring that the sheep’s skin was not cut.

