Fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh dies age 74 leaving 'behind big void'

Fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh has died at the age of 74, a post on his official Instagram said.

The German photographer passed away on Tuesday and a statement on his Instagram said "he leaves behind a big void".

Lindbergh was known for his trademark black and white portraits, and over the years he had taken photographs of models, actors and musicians.

One of his most recent projects was photographing the women who featured on the September issue of Vogue, which was guest-edited by the Duchess of Sussex.