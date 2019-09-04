- ITV Report
Fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh dies age 74 leaving 'behind big void'
Fashion photographer Peter Lindbergh has died at the age of 74, a post on his official Instagram said.
The German photographer passed away on Tuesday and a statement on his Instagram said "he leaves behind a big void".
Lindbergh was known for his trademark black and white portraits, and over the years he had taken photographs of models, actors and musicians.
One of his most recent projects was photographing the women who featured on the September issue of Vogue, which was guest-edited by the Duchess of Sussex.
Actress Jane Fonda, climate activist Greta Thunberg, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie featured on the black and white cover of the Vogue edition titled "Forces for Change".
Prince Harry and Meghan paid tribute to the world-renowned photographer on their @sussexroyal Instagram page.
"His work is revered globally for capturing the essence of a subject and promoting healthy ideals of beauty, eschewing photoshopping, and preferring natural beauty with minimal makeup," a statement said.
"The Duchess of Sussex had worked with Peter in the past and personally chose him to shoot the 15 women on the cover for the September issue of British Vogue, which she guest edited.
"There is no other photographer she considered to bring this meaningful project to life."
Lindbergh studied at Berlin's Academy of Fine Arts in the 1960s and over the years he photographed supermodels Linda Evangelista, Christy Turlington, Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, and Kate Moss.
His work has featured in Vogue, Harper's Bazaar and Vanity Fair.
The photographer is survived by his wife, Astrid, his four sons, Benjamin, Jérémy, Simon, Joseph and seven grandchildren.