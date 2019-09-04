- ITV Report
Photos released of stolen jewellery after death of 93-year-old burglary victim from 'broken heart syndrome'
Pictures of jewellery stolen from a 93-year-old pensioner who died from "broken heart syndrome" after her home was burgled have been released.
Betty Munroe was at home when three burglars ransacked her property in front of her, after telling her they were police officers.
The burglars stole all of her jewellery, plus her late husband’s watch, purse, bank cards, and a gold chain from around her neck when they forced into her home in Northampton on June 11.
Her health deteriorated rapidly after the burglary and she was pronounced dead on August 21.
Northamptonshire Police have now released pictures of jewellery stolen in the raid, including a distinctive golden clown pendant.
Police said the pensioner was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after the burglary, following repeated nightmares, trouble sleeping, being sick and being unable to stop shaking.
She was taken to hospital with heart trouble and was eventually diagnosed with Takotsubo Syndrome, also known as broken heart syndrome.
In a statement released after her death, Ms Munroe’s family said: “The distressing circumstances of our lovely mum’s death have caused us so much sorrow.
“The violent actions of these callous individuals robbed her not only of precious possessions, but of her sense of security and peace and the will to go on.
“All the generations of our family who owe her so much are bereft at her death.”
Detective Constable Hannah Roche said: “Betty’s story has touched the hearts of many people across the country and I know that I am not alone in saying that we want to get justice for her.
“If anyone has been offered this jewellery or knows of its whereabouts, please do get in touch with us.”
The force has asked anyone with information about the whereabouts of the jewellery or the burglary to come forward.