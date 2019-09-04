Photos released of stolen jewellery after death of 93-year-old burglary victim from 'broken heart syndrome'

Pictures of jewellery stolen from a 93-year-old pensioner who died from "broken heart syndrome" after her home was burgled have been released.

Betty Munroe was at home when three burglars ransacked her property in front of her, after telling her they were police officers.

The burglars stole all of her jewellery, plus her late husband’s watch, purse, bank cards, and a gold chain from around her neck when they forced into her home in Northampton on June 11.

Her health deteriorated rapidly after the burglary and she was pronounced dead on August 21.

Northamptonshire Police have now released pictures of jewellery stolen in the raid, including a distinctive golden clown pendant.