PM’s bid to trigger early election fails after hundreds of MPs abstain

Boris Johnson’s snap general election plan has been roundly rejected after his bid to keep a no-deal Brexit on the table suffered a major blow. The Prime Minister had called for a poll to be held on October 15 after legislation designed to prevent the UK crashing out of the EU on October 31 cleared the Commons. But Labour and other opposition MPs refused to back the bid – which needed a two-thirds majority in the Commons – while the risk of a no-deal remained.

The Government failed to secure the support of two-thirds of MPs, with the Commons voting 298 to 55, 136 short of the number needed. In a hint he could seek a further vote to force an election, Mr Johnson issued a direct plea to Jeremy Corbyn’s MPs as he accused him of being “the first Leader of the Opposition in the democratic history of our country to refuse the invitation to an election”. “I urge his colleagues to reflect on what I think is the unsustainability of this position overnight and in the course of the next few days,” Mr Johnson told the Commons. In a series of setbacks on the evening, MPs approved a backbench Bill to delay Brexit in order to prevent a no-deal withdrawal from the EU on October 31. It cleared the Commons when it passed its third reading by 327 votes to 299, majority 28, and should now progress to the Lords.

Credit: PA Graphics

That process, however, was being delayed by peers discussing the debate’s timetable into the night before being able to get onto the substance of the Bill. In the Commons, there was confusion when an amendment seeking to give MPs a vote on Theresa May’s final Brexit deal was also passed – potentially paving the way for it to be put before MPs for the first time. Labour MP Stephen Kinnock’s amendment was approved after tellers for those voting against the amendment were not put forward during voting. A Government source said it was a “free vote so no one put tellers in”. Mrs May’s final offer, the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, emerged from cross-party talks earlier this year, but was never put before Parliament because she was ousted as Tory leader.

