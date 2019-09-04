Sajid Javid vows to 'turn page on austerity' with 'biggest spending boost in 15 years'

Chancellor Sajid Javid has vowed to "turn the page on austerity" by injecting the "biggest spending boost in 15 years," as he unveiled plans of the Government's spending review.

He announced an extra £2 billion pounds for "Brexit delivery", bringing the total spend on Brexit preparations, to £8.3 billion, since 2016.

The Chancellor said the "uncertainty" around Brexit should not distract from delivering on the "people's priorities", as the prime minister calls for a snap election.

Mr Javid said the extra cash boost for Brexit "will allow us to reshape the British economy".

He promised he was "turning the page on austerity" as he set out a £13.8 billion cash boost for areas including health and education in a pre-election public spending spree.