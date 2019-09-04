Tax on sugary snacks ‘could be more effective than drinks levy’

Increasing the cost of sugary snacks could be more effective at tackling obesity than the tax on sugary drinks, researchers believe. The introduction of the Soft Drinks Industry Levy in April last year has led to a “wave of reformulation” by the drinks industry, the authors of a new BMJ study said. But they said a voluntary sugar reduction programme in place since 2016 has seen comparably “modest impacts”, with small reductions in the sugar content of confectionery. While the sugar levy has targeted consumption of sugary drinks in the UK, high sugar snacks including biscuits, cakes, chocolates and sweets make up more free sugar and energy intake.

On average, sugary drinks contribute 2% of energy and 11% of free sugar intake, compared with 12% of total energy and 26% of free sugar intake from biscuits, cakes and confectionery combined, according to the National Diet and Nutrition Survey. Researchers from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine and the University of Cambridge hypothesised that reducing purchases of these snacks could have a greater impact on population health. They modelled a scenario where the cost of sugary snacks was increased by 20%, based on food purchase data for 36,324 UK households and National Diet and Nutrition Survey data for 2,544 adults. They grouped the results by household income and body mass index (BMI) to estimate changes in weight over a year as a result of reduced purchases. They predicted the 20% increase would reduce annual average energy intake by around 8,900 calories, leading to an average weight loss of 1.3kg. This “plausible” estimate compares with an average weight loss of 203g with the tax on sugary drinks.

