UK weather: A wet start set to clear this afternoon

It's a wet start today in parts of southeast England, but this will clear to leave brighter skies. It's also a wet start across parts of Scotland, Northern Ireland and northern England, but the rain here is likely to be on and off through the day, with mainly cloudy skies and just a few sunny breaks.

It will also be windy in these areas, with coastal gales. Elsewhere, across Wales, the Midlands and southwest England, it will be mainly dry, bright and breezy, with scattered showers from time to time.

Top temperatures 21 Celsius (70 F).