US diverts 3.6 billion dollars into Mexico wall funding

US defence secretary Mark Esper has approved the use of 3.6 billion US dollars (£2.97 billion) in funding from military construction projects to build 175 miles of President Donald Trump’s wall along the Mexican border. Pentagon officials would not say which 127 projects would be affected, but said details would be available on Wednesday after members of Congress were notified. The officials said half the money would come from military projects in the US, the rest from projects in other countries. Mr Esper’s decision fuels what has been a persistent controversy between the Trump administration and Congress over immigration policies and the funding of the wall.

Workers break ground on new border wall construction about 20 miles west of Santa Teresa, New Mexico, last month Credit: Cedar Attanasio/AP

And it sets up a difficult debate for politicians who refused earlier this year to approve nearly 6 billion dollars (£4.95 billion) for the wall, but must now decide if they will refund the projects that are being used to provide the money. Pentagon comptroller Elaine McCusker said the now-unfunded projects were not being cancelled, with the Pentagon instead saying the military projects were being “deferred”. The Defence Department, however, has no guarantee from Congress that any of the money will be replaced, and a number of politicians made it clear during the debate earlier this year that they would not fall for budget trickery and sleight of hand to build the wall. “It is a slap in the face to the members of the Armed Forces who serve our country that President Trump is willing to cannibalise already allocated military funding to boost his own ego and for a wall he promised Mexico would pay to build,” said Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer, adding the funding shift would affect the US Military Academy at West Point.

