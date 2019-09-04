- ITV Report
German lawyer scoops €1 million jackpot on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? after 15 years of practice
A German lawyer who spent 15 years of his life re-enacting episodes of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? has finally realised his dreams after scooping the top prize on the game show.
Jan Stroh spent years applying to appear on the show and finally he was accepted as a contestant on the 20th anniversary of the show, as a reward for his loyalty.
Mr Stroh had built a replica studio in his basement in his Hamburgh home, complete with palm trees, glitter explosions and sound effects.
When he appeared on the show, he told host Günther Jauch, he had never missed any of "Wer Wird Millionär's" 1,407 episodes.
He said he would often miss family events when he was a teenager so he could tune in to the gameshow.
Stroh would study the questions and invite his friends over for quiz nights so he could be tested.
He told German newspaper Bild: "The fact that I have spent almost 16 years re-enacting the show on my own quiz stage, complete with all the buzzer and bell sound effects, certainly gave me an advantage.
"Of course the excitement was huge, especially having applied so often, and then to really be sitting opposite Herr Jauch, my biggest fear was to have a blackout."
The €1 million question was "Which one of these Grimm fairytales does not begin with 'Once Upon a Time'?"
The four options were Rumpelstiltskin, Hans in Luck, The Star Money and Little Red Riding Hood.
Of course, the answer was Hans in Luck and Stroh walked away with the top prize.