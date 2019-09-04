German lawyer scoops €1 million jackpot on Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? after 15 years of practice

A German lawyer who spent 15 years of his life re-enacting episodes of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? has finally realised his dreams after scooping the top prize on the game show.

Jan Stroh spent years applying to appear on the show and finally he was accepted as a contestant on the 20th anniversary of the show, as a reward for his loyalty.

Mr Stroh had built a replica studio in his basement in his Hamburgh home, complete with palm trees, glitter explosions and sound effects.

When he appeared on the show, he told host Günther Jauch, he had never missed any of "Wer Wird Millionär's" 1,407 episodes.