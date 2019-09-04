Why all the fuss about the date of the looming general election? Asks Robert Peston

With MPs arguing and agonising about when the general election should be, we may have hit peak parliamentary insanity.

The PM wants a general election on 15 October.

Tory rebels, led by Sir Oliver Letwin, and many Labour MPs, including frontbenchers, want polling day to be any time after 31 October.

What is this dispute all about? It is not about whether an election is coming. After yesterday's Tory defection and mass expulsions - what one of those exiled, Sir Alistair Burt, calls a purge - Boris Johnson no longer has the numbers to govern in any meaningful sense. Paying the wages of Johnson and his team in these circumstances would be the very height of fiscal waste.

Also, all MPs accept - the Tory rebels and opposition parties with glee, Boris Johnson and most Tories with dismay - that the backbenchers' bill being debated now, which would force the PM to ask for a Brexit delay, will become enacted at the end of this week.

Shenanigans over dissolution dates and election timing are no longer about warding off a new law compelling Johnson or another PM to sue EU leaders to postpone Brexit.

But where Johnson disagrees with Letwin and the likes of Labour's Sir Keir Starmer is that he wants the election to be timed early enough - on 15 October - so that it could be repealed BEFORE the 17 October EU council.

And his opponents want polling day in November or later, so that Johnson would in theory have failed to have honoured his pledge to take the UK out of the EU on the due date.