YouTube fined in US after violating children’s privacy law

YouTube has been fined £111 million ($136 million) to settle allegations it was collecting children’s personal data without their parents’ consent. The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) found the video-streaming site violated a law that requires parental consent before companies can collect children’s personal information, otherwise known as the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA). The Google-owned site allegedly used the collected information to deliver targeted adverts to young viewers. YouTube claimed the platform is not just for children, but for the general public, and so they do not need to comply with the COPPA.

“YouTube touted its popularity with children to prospective corporate clients,” said FTC Chairman Joe Simons. “Yet when it came to complying with COPPA, the company refused to acknowledge that portions of its platform were clearly directed to kids. “There’s no excuse for YouTube’s violations of the law."

