- ITV Report
Boris Johnson's brother Jo quits politics over 'unresolvable tension'
Boris Johnson's brother Jo has announced he is quitting politics after being "torn between family loyalty and the national interest".
The universities minister, who backed remain in the EU referendum, said he's been caught in an "unresolvable tension" and now wants others to take on his roles as an MP and minister.
A Number 10 spokesman said Jo Johnson had been "a brilliant, talented minister and a fantastic MP", and the Prime Minister "as both a politician and brother understands this will not have been an easy matter for Jo".
Jo Johnson added how "it’s been an honour to represent Orpington for nine years and to serve as a minister under three PMs".
Former Tory MP David Gauke, who had the whip removed after voting against the government, tweeted: "Lots of MPs have had to wrestle with conflicting loyalties in recent weeks. None more so than Jo.
"This is a big loss to Parliament, the Government and the Conservative Party."
Mr Gauke was one of 21 MPs to be deselected by the Conservative Party after rebelling against in the Commons this week.
It comes just minutes after former Labour MP Luciana Berger joined the Liberal Democrats, saying they are “the strongest party to stop Brexit”.
Business Secretary Andrea Leadsom tweeted: "It has been a pleasure to work with @JoJohnsonUK, both in Parliament for nine years and most recently as a Minister at BEIS; his expertise and knowledge of the area were a huge asset to the department. I wish him all the best."
Following Mr Johnson's resignation, Labour deputy leader Tom Watson tweeted: "I wonder how many Tory MPs are wishing @theresa--may was still Prime Minister this morning?"
Labour MP Ian Murray said "even Boris Johnson's brother knows that he can't be trusted to make decisions in the national interest.
"This is devastating from Jo Johnson."
In November last year, before his brother took over in Number 10, Mr Johnson resigned as transport minister in Theresa May's government over the handling of Brexit.
He quit over Mrs May's proposed deal, saying the situation at the time meant the UK was facing either "years" of economic uncertainty or a no-deal scenario.
He said at the time: "We are barrelling towards an incoherent Brexit that is going to leave us trapped in a subordinate relationship to the EU with no say over rules that will govern huge swathes of our economy."
He added: "So great is the gulf now between what was promised in the referendum campaign and what is on offer in the prime minister's proposed deal that I have had no choice but to submit my resignation."