Boris Johnson's brother Jo quits politics over 'unresolvable tension'

Boris Johnson's brother Jo has announced he is quitting politics after being "torn between family loyalty and the national interest".

The universities minister, who backed remain in the EU referendum, said he's been caught in an "unresolvable tension" and now wants others to take on his roles as an MP and minister.

A Number 10 spokesman said Jo Johnson had been "a brilliant, talented minister and a fantastic MP", and the Prime Minister "as both a politician and brother understands this will not have been an easy matter for Jo".

Jo Johnson added how "it’s been an honour to represent Orpington for nine years and to serve as a minister under three PMs".

Former Tory MP David Gauke, who had the whip removed after voting against the government, tweeted: "Lots of MPs have had to wrestle with conflicting loyalties in recent weeks. None more so than Jo.

"This is a big loss to Parliament, the Government and the Conservative Party."