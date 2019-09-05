Duchess of Cornwall takes a twirl with Strictly Come Dancing legend Len Goodman

The Duchess of Cornwall dances with Len Goodman during a celebratory tea dance at the Victory Services Club in London. Credit: Chris Jackson/PA

The Duchess of Cornwall has taken up another dance lesson from a Strictly Come Dancing celebrity – this time taking a twirl with Len Goodman. Camilla –an avid fan of the BBC series – didn’t hesitate to say yes when asked by Mr Goodman to join him on the dancefloor. The pair danced as part of the British Dance Council's (BDC) 90th Anniversary celebrations at London’s Victory Services Club, which the Duchess supports as patron-in-chief.

Camilla watches a performance during a celebratory tea dance at the Victory Services Club Credit: Chris Jackson/PA

After the impromptu performance, she told invited guests, who included amateur and professional dancers: “I love dancing, I wish I was as good as all of you. “I have a granddaughter who is passionate about it, maybe we’ll see her one day dancing about on Strictly – who knows? “I have had the pleasure of dancing with Craig and now with Len, so I feel honoured.” The Duchess had previously appeared in Strictly’s 2017 Christmas special, dancing with judge Craig Revel Horwood at Buckingham Palace. Mr Goodman,75, who quit his role as a Strictly judge in 2016, said later: “What an honour - over the years I’ve danced with hundreds of girls and that is the most memorable one, she’s so nice and was charming and lovely.”

The Duchess met Thomas Lyall and David Lyall at the event Credit: Chris Jackson/PA