Chanel Miller reveals her identity as victim in Brock Turner sexual assault case

The victim in the Brock Turner sexual assault case Chanel Miller revealed her identity. Credit: AP/Mariah Tiffany

Her name is not "Emily Doe" or "unconscious, intoxicated woman." It's Chanel Miller. She became known to the world as Emily Doe, when she read out her powerful victim statement, during the legal proceedings in the sexual assault trial of Brock Turner. The case sparked controversy when Turner, then a Stanford University student, was sentenced to six months in jail and later only served three. Now Ms Miller has revealed her identity ahead of a CBS 60 Minutes interview as she gets ready to publish her memoir "Know My Name".

'You don't know me, but you've been inside me'

"Her story illuminates a culture biased to protect perpetrators, indicts a criminal justice system designed to fail the most vulnerable, and, ultimately, shines with the courage required to move through suffering and live a full and beautiful life," the publisher's summary says. A jury found Turner guilty of sexually assaulting Ms Miller while she was incapacitated by alcohol in January 2015. He had attacked her while she was unconscious on the ground outside a university fraternity house party. Two Swedish students, cycling past, challenged Turner when they realised Ms Miller, who was found partly dressed and unconscious near a dustbin. In 2016, a jury found Turner guilty of three charges: sexually assaulting an intoxicated victim, sexually assaulting an unconscious victim and attempting to rape her.

Brock Turner at the Greene County Sheriff's Office in Xenia, Ohio, where he officially registered as a sex offender. Credit: AP

He was sentenced to six months and three years' probation. Prosecutors had sought a six-year sentence. The emotional victim impact statement Ms Miller read at his sentencing went viral, serving as a rallying cry for victims of sexual abuse. In it, she detailed how the assault and the aftermath affected her life. Ms Miller told of how she faced a barrage of questions: "What were you wearing?", "Why were you going to this party?', "Did you party at frats?", "Are you serious with your boyfriend?", "How many times did you black out?" "Do you remember any more from that night? No? Okay, we'll let Brock fill it in."

Santa Clara County Judge Aaron Persky was removed from office in 2018, two years after sentencing Brock Turner. Credit: AP