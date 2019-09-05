'He just can't win': Papers react to Boris Johnson's Commons defeat

Events in Westminster dominate headlines again on Thursday as Boris Johnson’s snap general election plan was roundly rejected in the Commons.

Many national papers focus on either Mr Johnson’s plans being thwarted or Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn’s refusal to back an early snap election on Wednesday.

The Times says Mr Johnson is facing “an increasingly desperate battle to force a general election” after suffering two more defeats in the Commons, one on making Britain head to the polls and another ordering him to seek an extension to Brexit.