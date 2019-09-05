DNA nets cat flap burglar who wanted to have his (fish)cake and eat it

A peckish “cat burglar” who crept into a house by squeezing through a cat flap couldn't resist the bait of a fish cake on the kitchen table.

While Jan Gina might have been careful not to leave his paw prints all over the house as he stole bank cards and bottles of wine, he evidently forgot about his DNA as he tucked into the fish cake.

And it was this DNA that helped convict the 20-year-old.

Gina had managed to break into the property in Folkestone, Kent, and padded silently around so as not to disturb the occupants who were sleeping.

He made off with wine, clothes, a handbag and bank cards during the burglary on May 9 - but, crucially, left the half-eaten snack on the table.