Hurricane Dorian: Witnessing Bahamas aftermath shows 'historic tragedy'

Robert Moore Washington Correspondent
Destruction from Hurricane Dorian at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas. Credit: Al Diaz/AP

Late last night we reached Marsh Harbour on Great Abaco Island. It is the single most destroyed community in the Bahamas.

The scene is one of enormous destruction. There are almost no buildings left in tact. It looks more like a major earthquake has struck this town than a hurricane. The infrastructure has collapsed completely. There is no power, no fuel, the roads are flooded and most ominously there is almost a complete breakdown of law and order.

Flooding on the runway of the Marsh Harbour Airport in the Bahamas. Credit: AP

We drove past widespread looting. It appeared to be less like criminal activity, but ordinary people desperate for supplies. It is not clear when security forces will arrive to take control. The few police officers here are overwhelmed.

When you see this place with your own eyes you can understand why the Prime Minister of the Bahamas has called this an historic tragedy.