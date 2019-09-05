- ITV Report
-
Iran releases seven crew members from British-flagged tanker
Seven crew members have been released by Iran - nearly two months after being detained on board a British-flagged oil tanker.
According to the ship’s owner, those on board the Stena Impero, when it was seized in July, have been freed and flown out of the country.
The development emerged in a statement quoting Stena Bulk chief executive Erik Hanell.
There was no immediate comment from Iranian officials or any acknowledgement in state-run media.
Iran seized the tanker in July, saying it had violated Iranian law, after authorities in the British territory of Gibraltar seized an Iranian tanker said to be to be carrying fuel to Syria in violation of EU sanctions on oil sales to the government in Damascus.
The Iranian vessel was released in August.
The remaining 16 crew members of the Stena Impero are staying on board the vessel.