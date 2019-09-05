Kent couple smash their way into 2020 Guinness World Records

A Kent pair dubbed the world’s most powerful couple and a sky-diving London magician have made it into this year’s Guinness World Records.

The power-breaking Pitmans – who smashed more than 500 pine boards with their bare hands in one minute between them – join a whole host of other new title holders in the 2020 edition of the book of extreme feats.

Lisa, 45, and Chris, 49, a husband-and-wife team, and 31-year-old magician Martin Rees – who performed the most magic tricks (11) in a single skydive – are among the UK representatives in this year’s list.