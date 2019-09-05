Loch Ness Monster could be giant eel, study reveals

The Loch Ness monster could be a giant eel, this picture was found not be the fabled creature. Credit: AP

The Loch Ness monster could be a giant eel, scientists have said. After combing the loch for samples of environmental DNA, scientists found a "very significant amount of eel DNA." The 250 water samples taken from the edges, centres and very depths of Britain's largest body of freshwater by volume quickly debunked the popular myth that Nessie is the last surviving prehistoric reptile, from the time of the dinosaurs, such as a plesiosaur. The DNA from each sample was captured, extracted and sequenced and then compared to global DNA databases in a bid to create a comprehensive picture of life in the loch.

Professor Neil Gemmell led the research which examined DNA in the loch. Credit: University of Otago/PA

Other theories suggest that Nessie may be a giant catfish, a giant sturgeon, Avi or even a Greenland shark, which can live for up to 500 years. The only possibility not ruled out by the research was that of a giant eel – perhaps explaining Nessie’s looped shape in the British imagination. The research was led by Professor Neil Gemmell from the University of Otago in New Zealand. “There is a very significant amount of eel DNA. Eels are very plentiful in Loch Ness, with eel DNA found at pretty much every location sampled – there are a lot of them," Professor Neil Gemmell from the University of Otago, who led the research, said. “So – are they giant eels? Well, our data doesn’t reveal their size, but the sheer quantity of the material says that we can’t discount the possibility that there may be giant eels in Loch Ness.”

Sightings of the Loch Ness monster has been reported by many witnesses over the years. Credit: PA

He added: “Divers have claimed that they’ve seen eels that are as thick as their legs in the loch, whether they’re exaggerating or not – I don’t know – but there is a possibility that there are very large eels present in the loch. “Whether they are as big as around 4m (13ft) as some of these sightings suggest – well, as a geneticist I think about mutations and natural variation a lot, and while an eel that big would be well outside the normal range, it seems not impossible that something could grow to such unusual size.” He said further research was needed to test the theory, but added: “Based on our data, giant eels remain a plausible idea.” Another finding from the research was the high levels of DNA from land-based species in the loch, including humans, dogs and farm animals such as sheep and cattle.