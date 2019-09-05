Luciana Berger becomes latest defector to join Liberal Democrats

Former Labour MP Luciana Berger has joined the Liberal Democrats, saying they are “the strongest party to stop Brexit”.

She is the latest defector to join the Liberal Democrats, following ex-fellow-Labour colleague Chuka Umunna, and more recently former Tory Phillip Lee.

Lib Dem leader Jo Swinson said she was "delighted and proud" to have Ms Berger in the party, writing on Twitter: "So looking forward to working together to stop Brexit, fight for equality and build a fairer society for all."

Ms Berger said: “This is a moment of national crisis. The Liberal Democrats are unequivocal in wanting to stop Brexit and are committed to securing Britain’s future as a tolerant, open and inclusive society.

“I am joining Jo Swinson and the Liberal Democrats today, in the national interest, to offer a vital, positive alternative to (Boris) Johnson and (Jeremy) Corbyn and help build a future that our country deserves.”